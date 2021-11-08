Comedian, Gordons, celebrates mum as she walks down the aisle at 72 years

Nigerian comedian Godwin Komone aka Gordons was full of praise for his mother who tied the knot last weekend at the age of 72.

According to the comedian, true love still exists, citing his mother as a case study.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo of his 72-year-old mother with her husband at their wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

“Don’t tell me true love doesn’t exist,” the comedian wrote as he congratulated his mother.

Read his post below.

