Comedian Helen Paul says she is now a professor at US university

Nigerian comedian Helen Paul has announced via her Instagram that she is now a professor.

Speaking on Monday morning, Helen Paul who relocated to the United States in 2021 after bagging a doctorate degree disclosed that she’s now the H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA.

She also mentioned that her husband, Femi Bamisile also graduated as a Doctor of Law.

Read her revelation below;

“Congratulations to us my love.

Such a great honor for both of us.

You graduated as a Doctor of law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul,now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment. Heart International University USA.

Thank you for all the sleepless nights.

Thank you for sacrificing for us. #grateful @femi_bams

My life is full of testimonies. Welcome Professor Helen Paul.”

