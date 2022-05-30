Entertainment
Comedian Helen Paul says she is now a professor at US university
Nigerian comedian Helen Paul has announced via her Instagram that she is now a professor.
Speaking on Monday morning, Helen Paul who relocated to the United States in 2021 after bagging a doctorate degree disclosed that she’s now the H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA.
She also mentioned that her husband, Femi Bamisile also graduated as a Doctor of Law.
Read also :Comedian Helen Paul decries poor power supply in Nigeria
Read her revelation below;
“Congratulations to us my love.
Such a great honor for both of us.
You graduated as a Doctor of law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul,now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment. Heart International University USA.
Thank you for all the sleepless nights.
Thank you for sacrificing for us. #grateful @femi_bams
My life is full of testimonies. Welcome Professor Helen Paul.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...