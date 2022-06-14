Comedian Helen Paul says ‘there is no love in marriage’

Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul has opined that love does not necessarily keep a marriage, instead it is the people in the marriage who decide to love each other.

The media personality aired her opinion about love, marriage and family on her Instagram platform.

Helen Paul, a mother of two was eulogizing her husband in an Instagram post when she wrote about the components that make couples unique.

Her post reads;

”There is no love in marriage.

Love is in people, and people put love in marriage.

You are my home @femi_bams

You are so conscious and mindful of me.”

She continued;

“I have never heard you call me Helen or mama Gbenro, but sweet names. (Sweetheart etc) Na me just spoil dey always call you with your name and children name.

“I can never let go of my ATM, but you let go of yours. Once in awhile o…(Special guy)Lol

I am really trying to be romantic, and my playful nature is not allowing me o…

I love you sha. ”

