Comedian, I Go Dye, urges Nigerian govt to tackle insecurity, leave Igboho alone

Nigerian comedian, I Go Dye, has taken to his social media platform, Instagram to reprimand the government for failing to tackle insecurity in the country but are rapid in dealing with the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

I Go Dye, real name Francis Agoda implored the government to deploy Department of State Services (DSS) to states where bandits are operating.

In his Instagram statement, the comedian stated that DSS have no authority to invade the privacy of the activist, Igboho without prior notice.

Recall the home of Igboho in Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State was invaded a couple of days ago. This development has since triggered reactions from major groups and individuals in the Southwest and other parts of the nation.

I Go Dye published this on his social media page;

“The DSS SHOULD USE SAME APPLICATION THEY USED TO ATTACK SUNDAY IGBOHO HOUSE, SHOULD BE USED ON THE BANDITS AND KIDNAPPERS OF SCHOOL CHILDREN IN THE NORTH.

“What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong and should be spoken against, because violating one’s right by attacking someone’s residence without inviting the person to the security institutions is wrong.

“We shouldn’t wait till it affects your immediate brother before you condemn the attack on Sunday’ Igboho resident

“Yes security institutions can make arrest at anytime, but lets not give majority of Nigerians that this promptness of action has a regional or ethnic sentiments.

“The same application should be used on the bandits and kidnappers of school children in the North.”

