Comedian, Isokoboy, cries out after sister is murdered over land dispute

Popular Nigerian comedian and social media content creator Isokoboy has taken to his Instagram page to seek justice after his sister was allegedly murdered over a land dispute in Delta State.

The comedian revealed in the outcry during the early hours of Monday, December 27, that the land dispute had been on for years and the state government had done nothing about it.

Isokoboy also revealed that while his sister who is a mother of five was killed, her husband escaped with gunshot injuries on Sunday.

He wrote;

Everybody tag @iaokowa @dsgovernment my sister and many others were killed yesterday over a Land Dispute! This land dispute has been on for years and the state Government ain’t doing anything about! Cos I don’t understand why two communities would killing themselves over a land and the Government isn’t doing anything to end it.. it’s been 3 years of killing #IgbideandEnwhe

