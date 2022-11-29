Comedian, Kiekie, announces arrival of first child

The popular Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, who is also known as Kiekie, has announced the arrival of her first child.

The comedian who flaunted her baby bump some months ago shared the news on her Instagram platform on Tuesday morning.

Her daughter is named Oluwashonaolami Ilori.

Making the announcement, she wrote,

“Look who’s Here! Our Baby.!

NOLA. E. ILORI 😍

@shonaola_ilori”

The skitmaker and content creator is yet to disclose the identity of her partner.

