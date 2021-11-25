Comedian Klint Da Drunk survives ghastly car accident

Nigerian comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba otherwise known as Klint Da Drunk has survived a ghastly motor accident.

The comedian made this known on his Instagram page during the early hours of today, Thursday, November 25.

This is the second time in two years that the comedian would be surviving a car accident.

Sharing the recent news on his Instagram page, he wrote:

”Can’t believe I was in this car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for the gift of life. You saved me and brought me out without a single scratch. Lord, I thank you! ”.

