Comedian Lepacious Bose urges women to desist from dating greedy men

Nigerian comedian, Bose Ogunboye who is better known as Lepacious Bose has cautioned women against going into a relationship with men who don’t spend money on them.

According to the media personality, men who are not altruistic towards women are simply selfish and they are using the women ‘to pass time’.

Speaking via her Instagram platform, the fitness coach and comedian stated that men who only talk without putting in action to express their love for the lady are manipulative and should be avoided.

“I totally agree that if you like a woman you should spend on her…but the stingy ones will claim they like independent women and never drop anything! Shior! Mental manipulation! Emotional scam ni!,” she wrote

Lepacious continued;

“Dem go Dey claim your independence is what makes you so attractive. You sef go Dey die in silence to maintain “strong girl” respect. Truth is when they don’t commit their money to you, it’s a mental preparation to walk away, nothing to lose!

Nothing binds them to you, you are not the main chick, you are not the side chick, you are not even the side chick to the side chick!!!”

The comedienne went on to state;

“As a matter of fact, na the money he suppose to give you, he Dey take buy ingredients for the breakfast he will serve you. It’s low key the exit plan!

“Does that mean he can’t walk away after spending millions on you?? Of course easily, that’s another scenario and another story; but when you have been together for a while and one naira has never passed to you in cash or in kind?…..my sister, wake up and smell the coffee ooo!”

In the concluding part of her post, Lepacious mentioned that love is predominantly about sharing and giving, hence, there is no reason to be selfish.

She went on to state that women no longer want to identify as an ‘independent’ person.

The concluding part of her post reads;

“PS I don’t think a woman should live off a man’s pocket…. But giving is an expression of love and any man that does not give either in cash or in gifts is just using you to pass time; all that independent woman BS is a mind game to stop you from asking or be upset about it. Men actually like to pamper women, if he is not pampering you, you be waka pass…’

