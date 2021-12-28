Connect with us

Comedian Maraji reveals she tied the knot earlier this year, and had surgery

Published

2 hours ago

on

Popular Nigerian social media comedian and content creator Gloria Olorunto, popularly known as Maraji, has revealed to her followers that she walked down the aisle this year.

The popular content creator gave the update about the things that happened in her life this year via her YouTube platform.

Her revelation is coming one week after she debuted her baby bump.

In the YouTube video, the comedienne added that she had an eventful 2021.

READ ALSO: Comedian, Isokoboy, cries out after sister is murdered over land dispute

She explained that she had a hemorrhoidectomy in the beginning of this year.

Specifically, a hemorrhoidectomy is surgery to remove internal or external hemorrhoids that are extensive or severe.

Maraji also revealed that she suffers from PCOS.

Watch her video below.

Opinions

