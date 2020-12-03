Comedian, Mr Macaroni, laments spate of insecurity, reveals new tricks deployed by kidnappers

Comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country and has advised his fans and Nigerians in general on how to stay safe during the Yuletide season.

Mr Macaroni who took to his Twitter page on Thursday to lament about the security situation in the country also used the medium to reveal the new trick deployed by kidnappers to abduct people across the country.

According to Mr Macaroni who lamented government’s lack to secure lives and properties, his friend’s mum was almost kidnapped on December 2 as he advised people on how to stay safe.

In the Twitter post, Mr Macaroni advised people not to come down from their vehicles when triggered by another driver while traveling, as the person might be a kidnapper.

Mr Macaroni wrote thus on Twitter; “Whether traveling or not traveling, wherever you are, just be safe!!! The country Nawa!!!

“If Government can’t perform their duty of securing lives and properties, we must be vigilant!!! They almost kidnapped my friend’s Mum yesterday!!!

“If you are traveling, pls be safe. The security in the country right now is shameful.

“Kidnappers are using a new trick!! They hit your car from behind or suddenly step on the brake if they are in front and they wait for you to come down from your car. Don’t come down ooo!!” he added.

