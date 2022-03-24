Comedian Mr Macaroni says he went to four different universities before acquiring first degree

Renowned social media comedian and content creator, Mr Macaroni real name Adebola Adebayo has revealed that he went to four different universities before he got his first degree.

The popular skit maker graduated from Redeemers University in 2018.

Making the revelation on his Twitter platform, Macaroni stated that he first gained admission to study Law at Lead City.

However, he had to leave the school due to accreditation issues.

The social activist revealed further that he left for Houdegbe North American Universitu in Cotonou. He was also studying law there but had to leave after he caused “small trouble”.

He then went to Afe Babalola University.

While there, he decided that he was tired of studying Law and wanted to move to Theatre Arts so he left the school and went to Redeemers’ University to study Theatre Arts.

He said “small wahala” also happened there but he managed to graduate from the school and got his certificate.

Read his story below.

One thing led to the other, I had to leave ABUAD 😭

And that was when I went to Redeemer’s University in 2013 to study Theatre Arts. Small wahala happen. But everything settle las las… I finished there got my certificate and the rest is history. 😁

Any Questions?? 😁 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 23, 2022

Macaroni went on to explain that he is currently single due to his fear of entering a relationship.

He added that he has some other ‘single women’ who are always available whenever they want to ‘pray together’

Macaroni continued:

I have some female friends who are also scared of relationships. I call them and We pray together 😭 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 23, 2022

