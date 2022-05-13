News
Comedian, Mr. Macaroni, slams Atiku for taking down tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto
Nigerian comedian and social activist Adebola Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni has slammed the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar for taking down his posts on social media after condemning the mob that assaulted and murdered a student in Sokoto.
On Thursday, May 12, Ripples Nigeria reported that Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto was attacked by a livid mob after she allegedly defamed Prophet Muhammad.
Abubakar had earlier condemned the attack on the student via his social media platforms, but took the post down when some northerners threatened not to vote for him in the coming elections.
Read also :Comedian Mr Macaroni says he went to four different universities before acquiring first degree
His now-deleted tweet reads:
Reacting to the recent development, Macaroni condemned Atiku for deleting his tweet. He added that the presidential aspirant does not care about the well-being of Nigerians.
“Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season. Politicians don’t care for the people,” he tweeted.
“They only play to the gallery when seeking our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”
Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season.
Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks…
— MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) May 13, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...