Comedian, Mr. Macaroni, slams Atiku for taking down tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto

Nigerian comedian and social activist Adebola Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni has slammed the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar for taking down his posts on social media after condemning the mob that assaulted and murdered a student in Sokoto.

On Thursday, May 12, Ripples Nigeria reported that Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto was attacked by a livid mob after she allegedly defamed Prophet Muhammad.

Abubakar had earlier condemned the attack on the student via his social media platforms, but took the post down when some northerners threatened not to vote for him in the coming elections.

His now-deleted tweet reads:

Reacting to the recent development, Macaroni condemned Atiku for deleting his tweet. He added that the presidential aspirant does not care about the well-being of Nigerians.

“Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season. Politicians don’t care for the people,” he tweeted.

“They only play to the gallery when seeking our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”

Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season.

Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks… — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) May 13, 2022

