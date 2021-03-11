 Comedian, Mr Macaroni, urges youths to prepare for 2023 election | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Comedian, Mr Macaroni, urges youths to prepare for 2023 election

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ace Nigerian comedian Adebola Adebayo better known by his pseudonym, Mr Macaroni has urged youths in the country to prepare for the 2023 election.

Mr Macaroni in a social media post admonished youths to exercise their civic responsibility by registering for their voter’s card and preparing to elect new leaders into power.

Macaroni, one of the most outspoken entertainers in the country stated that youths should desist from being bystanders and mere onlookers.

Taking to Twitter, Macaroni wrote;

“Nigerian Youths, Time no dey ooo…

Even while we continue to use our voices and platforms to speak up, we must take voting seriously come 2023!!

We know say e no go easy oo but let’s make efforts!!

We must get our PVC and Vote!!!”

READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian police over International Women&#8217;s Day message

The social media continued;

“Nigerian Youths, we must wake up ooo.

We have only ourselves.

Sheyb una see how dem don dey defect from PDP to APC and from APC to PDP!!

They don’t have shame ooo.

All of them are the same.

They are all United in corruption and impunity.

Voting is an Avenue we have to explore.”

In his concluding paragraph, Mr Macaroni told Nigerian youths to continue to fight for their fundamental rights by agitating against the corrupt government.

Here is what he wrote in conclusion;

Nigerian Youths. Let’s be informed!

Understand the role of elected officers in government and how to hold them accountable, more information on how to get your PVC and general political participation.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports2 hours ago

FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Sports5 hours ago

Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Jose Mourinho Jose Mourinho
Sports5 hours ago

Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
Sports20 hours ago

UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...

Latest Tech News

Latest4 hours ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest7 hours ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest1 day ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest2 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest2 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest3 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.