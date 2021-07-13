Entertainment
Comedian Nasty Blaq sparks dating rumour with Bbnaija star, Tolanibaj
Popular Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, Nasty Blaq, real name Emmanuel Abisi has insinuated that he is in a relationship with reality star, Tolanibaj after he shared a video of her on his Instagram stories.
The social media content creator published the video on his Instagram stories on Tuesday, July 13.
“Are you in a relationship?” a fan asked.
He went on to share a video of the reality TV star wearing a face mask walking towards him with the caption ”I care about someone.”
Another inquisitive fan asked him to show the face of the lady behind the mask and alas! It was your favourite reality TV star.
Here is the video of the reality star in a vehicle with the comedian.
https://instagram.com/stories/nastyblaq/2616799023805285071?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet
It would be recalled that during the recently concluded Lockdown Reunion season of the reality TV show, TolaniBaj revealed that she was in a healthy relationship.
She went on to reveal that her partner was 6’5 tall.
