Comedian Princess calls out Alibaba, others for not promoting her show

Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess real name Damilola Adekoya has called out her colleagues in a recently published post on her Instagram page for failing to promote her upcoming show.

The comedienne said she reached out to her colleagues, but that they failed to help her publicize her show while some of them gave excuses.

In the teary video, Princess said:

”I made this video specifically for some people.

So my show is five days away and I have been trying my best to publicise it and all that, but to my shock and greatest surprise, the people that I really really expected to help me post it, they did not even post it on their pages. So instead of calling each of them one after the other, I decided to do this video so that they would know the way I feel.”

Calling out her colleagues, Princess stated that her colleagues have failed her and this might in a way affect their relationship as entertainers.

Without holding back, Princess mentioned names. She continued:

“People like TeeA, Gbenga Adeyinka, Alibaba, Julius, people that gave me mind that we are right behind you.

They did not even post to tell people about my show.

“The people that are even on the bill, my son Jaywon, he did not post it. I don’t think I have seen it on Vector’s page. I called Josh2Funny, he said he posted it but I don’t know. I personally called Arole, he didn’t post it.

“No wahala, whether you post it or not, the show would come and go.

“I even forgot about Buchi the comedian. Welldone! Nothing I will do that I will ask you to post, you will be forgetting or will tell me you didn’t see it. Since you moved to the Island and made new friends, you now act as if you don’t have a past.”

