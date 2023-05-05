Comedian Seyi Law shares vile message sent to his wife over his support for Tinubu

Comedian Seyi Law has taken to social media to share a series of vile messages sent to his wife over his support for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The humour merchant in a post on Instagram claimed to have received a threatening message from his wife’s direct message because of his political affiliation.

Seyi Law who was vocal about his choice of candidate and the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the last elections says a troll is pleading for his daughter to die.

READ ALSO:Its a joke! My marriage still intact, comedian Seyi Law says as he apologises for misinformation

The troll in a vile message claimed that because the comedian intended to ruin Nigeria by supporting Bola Tinubu of the APC, his daughter would perish in the UK as well.

The troll’s message read: “Tell your husband, UK no go contain Una. This your daughter must die. Since he joined the people destroying Nigeria and he carry una go UM go hide, na that same UK Dem go take kill this una daughter”.

Seyi Law, who shared the screenshot of the DM sent by the troll, wrote, “See what one of them sent to my wife. Even more in my DM for not supporting their candidate”.

