Comic actor Bishop Ime urges men to be discreet in their affairs with women

Nollywood actor, Bishop Ime aka Okon of Lagos has admonished men to be discreet in their affairs with women.

According to the renowned actor, it is not ideal for a man to publicize or make known the woman he slept with or ‘laid on his bed’.

Speaking via his Instagram page on Monday morning, the humorous thespian mentioned that men should develop the art of self-control and stop ‘fooling’ themselves.

The actor captioned his post,

“if u get a woman laid, be respectful.”

He continued, “Don’t brag except u just want to fool yourself. U did nothing to her instead she did everything to u!”

