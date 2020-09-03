Latest Politics

Coming out of lockdown Nigerians need stimulus, not electricity tariff hike —Atiku

September 3, 2020
There are indications Saraki’s corruption case is persecution – Atiku
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has frowned at the hike in electricity tariffs by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He said the development was ill-timed because coming out of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that what Nigerians needed was a stimulus.

READ ALSO: PDP should be shamed for opposing fuel price increase supported by the people —APC

Nigerians have been kicking against the increment in electricity tariffs, which commenced this month and the hike in the pump price of fuel by the Buhari government.

In a tweet on Thursday in his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election wrote:

“I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!