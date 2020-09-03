Coming out of lockdown Nigerians need stimulus, not electricity tariff hike —Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has frowned at the hike in electricity tariffs by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He said the development was ill-timed because coming out of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that what Nigerians needed was a stimulus.

Nigerians have been kicking against the increment in electricity tariffs, which commenced this month and the hike in the pump price of fuel by the Buhari government.

In a tweet on Thursday in his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election wrote:

“I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

