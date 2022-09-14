Metro
Commercial motorcyclist gets life imprisonment for defiling 9-year-old girl in Ekiti
The Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ojo Adebayo, to life Imprisonment for child defilement.
The defendant was arraigned by the state government on a one-count charge of defilement in March.
He was arraigned for defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state.
In his ruling, Justice Olalekan Olatawura said the identification of the defendant by the victim was not only compelling but credible.
He said: “In all, I find established and proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution that the defendant and no other person defiled the minor.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill NSCDC officer, abduct children in Ekiti
“Consequently thereupon, the defendant is found guilty as charged.
“He is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”
In the charge, the defendant on October 8, 2021, defiled the victim at Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi local government area of the state.
The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
