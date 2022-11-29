Metro
Commercial tricycles banned from major roads in Kano
The Kano State Government on Thursday banned tricycle riders from operating on some major roads within Kano metropolis in the state.
The was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Nabilusi Na’isa, on Tuesday.
The order, according to the statement, would take effect from Wednesday, 30th November, 2022.
READ ALSO:Kano govt pledges alternative as ‘keke’ riders’ strike hits residents
Na’isa said the action was taken after the government had provided 100 buses as well as 50 taxis to ease the conveyance of passengers on the roads.
The government had in July prohibited tricycle riders from operating from after 10pm in the state.
In the latest statement, Na’isa said: “Adaidaita Sahu drivers or tricycle operators are prohibited from following Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa road to Gazawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo.”
He added that the government would also ban tricycle operators from using other major roads in the state as soon as it provides more ultra-modern buses and taxis in the state.
