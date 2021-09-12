News
Commission builds schools in Boko Haram-ravaged North-East to reduce out-of-school kids
The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has begun the building of more schools in Yobe State, and other parts of the North-East, as part of measures to address the growing number of out-of-school children in the region.
The Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, disclosed this on Saturday in Gasua, Zamfara State capital.
He said that the Boko Haram insurgency has been the bane of both primary and secondary schools in the North-East region.
The Managing Director revealed: “Widespread poverty coupled with insecurity, has rendered an estimated 600,000 young people unable to go beyond the primary or secondary school levels.
“As such, millions of the out-of-school children in the Region remain uneducated, justifying the need for massive intervention in the development of school infrastructure.
Read also: Ministry collates 12m out-of-school kids for alternate school programme
“Consequently, the Commission resolved to construct three composite mega schools or upgrading of existing ones in each States of the region, thus making 18, one in each of the Senatorial District.
“We are also going to complement the physical structure with soft support like teachers’ training, curriculum and upgrade.”
In reaction, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Yusuf, said the NEDC’s project was “timely and desirable.”
He challenged all relevant stakeholders in the region to help protect the projects.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...