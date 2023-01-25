Commissioner denies alleged approval of N499.6m for Buhari’s visit to Katsina

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-gwajo, has dismissed reports that the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, approved the sum of N499.6 million for the mobilisation of citizens to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

A leaked letter signed by Yahuza S. Ibrahim on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Government House and dated 18 January, 2023 had contained the alleged approval of the money to welcome the President to commission some projects in the state.

The Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Katsina State, had branded the allegation as not far from the truth, adding it was one of the measures through which local governments’ funds were siphoned by the state government.

Abdulrahman said: “It is the highest level of irresponsibility to channel such “stupendous amount” for Buhari’s visit to the state knowing that a lot of children in the state receives education sitting on bare floors, with poor access to healthcare and absence of portable water in many communities as a result of paucity of funds.

“This money, if properly utilised, is enough to pay one year allowances for over 4,000 casual workers in the state, provide 500 communities with potable water or fabricate 50,000 desks for our students to learn in a more conducive atmosphere.”

READ ALSO:Buhari sets up committee to address petrol scarcity

Gwajo-gwajo, who reacted to the allegation in a chat with journalists on Tuesday, debunked withdrawal of money from the state treasury to fund any visit.

The Commissioner said he had been busy with campaign activities ahead of 2023 elections.

He said: “To the best of my knowledge, there is no such approval or withdrawal carried out by the state government. Besides, I have been very busy with campaign activities for our candidates and have not been to the office neither did I attend to files for some days now. Those of you that have been joining us for the campaign can attest to that.

“Secondly, nobody has called my attention to say that there’s such a letter or document that needs my attention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now