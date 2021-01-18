Commissioner pays surprise visit to schools to monitor covid-19 compliance

Lagos Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo on Monday paid an unannounced visit to some schools in the state to check the level of compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

“FLASH: Lagos Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo on an impromptu Monitoring and Covid19 Sensitization visit to some schools this morning to ensure strict compliance to COVID19 protocols.”

He added that so far, the Lagos Commissioner has visited five schools.

” Some of the Schools visited this morning alone:

– Sango Senior Secondary School Agege

– Yewa Junior High School Agege

– Dairy Farm Senior Secondary school, Agege

– District Junior College Agege

– Unity Junior College, Agege.”

Amdist the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government through its Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi announced that all public and private schools in the state will resume on Monday, January 18, 2021 for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

