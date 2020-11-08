Commissioner reveals illness causing deaths in Enugu State

The Enugu State government has revealed the strange illness which has led to loss of lives in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike town, Igbo-Eze North Area council.

The revelation was made on Saturday by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, who informed that Yellow Fever was the cause of the deaths recorded in the communities.

According to Dr. Obi who issued a statement in Enugu, the disease was confirmed through verifiable diagnostic tests.

He also stated that the Enugu State Ministry of Health has called for an immediate Emergency Operations Centre Meeting, with representatives from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We are collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and with nearby states to prevent its spread within Nigeria.

“The General Hospital, Enugu Ezike, and other hospitals in the state are prepared to provide the supportive treatment needed for Yellow Fever.

“It is transmitted by the aedes or haemogogus specie of mosquitoe, causes symptoms within 3 – 6 days of infection, which range from a mild febrile illness in some individuals to a more toxic illness that can unfortunately lead to death in others.

“Only 15 per cent of infected persons enter this toxic phase.

“This is a time to continue in earnest the hygienic practices that we have become used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while now improving our environmental hygiene practices.

“Keep our surroundings clean and free of overgrown bushes, ensuring that we do not allow containers and gutters around us to collect water for long periods which allows mosquitoes to breed.

“We should protect our homes by screening doors and windows with nets, and ourselves by sleeping under mosquito nets and wearing clothes that limit mosquito bites,” Dr said.

