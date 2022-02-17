Committee discovers 2,389 teachers working without formal qualifications in Borno

The report released by a committee set up by the Borno State government to conduct basic literacy and numeracy competency assessment teachers has revealed that 2,389 teachers are working without formal qualifications in the state.

The figure represents 13.9 percent of the 17,229 teachers working in 27 local government areas of the state.

It added that only 5,439 teachers or 31.6 percent are competent to work in schools across the state.

3,815 others or 22 percent are incompetent and untrainable.

The report of the committee was presented to Governor Babagana Zulum by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The report read: “Out of 17,229 teachers across the 27 LGAs, only 5,439 representing 31.6% proved competent to teach, while 3, 815 teachers representing 22.1% are not competent to teach and are not trainable.

“However, 7,975 teachers representing 46.3% were found not fully competent but trainable.

“At least 2, 389 teachers representing 13.9% have been teaching without any formal qualification from any institution.

In his remark at the forum, the governor described the report as “very scary.”

Zulum said the committee members had informed him that they came across a National Certificate of Education (NCE) holder who was unable to write NCE during the test but was teaching students.

He said: “We cannot move Borno forward unless we are able to sanitise our public schools system and if I am able to sanitise education, I would have achieved 50 percent of what I set out to achieve as governor.”

