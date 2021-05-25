Committee on Constitution Review receives 250 memoranda | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, has received over 250 memoranda for consideration.

This was made known on Monday by chairman of the committee, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege who said the documents have been analysed.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy Senate President, stated this in Abuja at a news conference on the ongoing exercise.

He also said, “The committee has held several consultations and meetings to deliberate on the process and submissions in preparation for the Public Hearings at the national and zonal levels.

“Following from the analysis of the memoranda submitted, the issues have increased from 13 to 16, including Gender Equity/Increased participation of Women and Vulnerable Groups in governance, the Federal Structure in governance and Power Devolution, among others.”

He said the zonal public hearings would be held simultaneously at all the six geo-political zones on Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday 27.

“To bring the process closer to the people, the hearing will take place in two centres in each of the six geo-political zones: North Central having Jos, Plateau and Minna, Niger as centres.

“North East: Gombe and Bauchi centres; North West: Kaduna and Sokoto centres; South-East: Enugu and Owerri, Imo centres; South-South: Asaba, Delta and Bayelsa centres while South-West: Akure, Ondo and Lagos centres.

“After the zonal hearings, there will also be a National Public hearing in Abuja on Thursday, June 3 and Friday to give the opportunity to those especially government agencies and other stakeholders who could not attend the zonal hearings,” he said.

According him, funding will not impede the ongoing review of the constitution.

He said though the committee was still working with funds appropriated in the 2020 budget, funding was not a challenge to the all-important national assignment.

The Deputy Senate President also noted that the report would be presented to the National Assembly in July.

“In the 2021 Budget, we have not received an appropriation yet. I believe it was an oversight. So we are still working with the 2020 Budget.

“We are hoping that during the supplementary exercise, we will be accommodated,” he said.

