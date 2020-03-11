Commonwealth Day Speech: Oliseh says Joshua makes him proud

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his admiration for world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, following the latter’s speech at the 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019, was present at the occasion staged at Westminster Abbey on Monday, with members of the UK Royal Family also in attendance.

While delivering his speech, the 30-year-old Briton of Nigerian descent, spoke about pounded yam and egusi — a food commonly eaten among Nigerian people – before adding that he was proudly Nigerian and proudly British.

“My name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and like many of you here, I’m a child of the Commonwealth. I was born in Watford and my heritage is Nigerian. I come from the Yoruba people,” Joshua said.

Reacting to a short video of Joshua’s speech via a tweet on Wednesday evening, Oliseh hailed the boxer’s education, his pride and general approach to life.

“Long live Naija & the UK who helped mold him,” added 45-year-old Oliseh, who served between 2015 and 2016 as manager of the Super Eagles.

Anthony Joshua's education, pride and way of being just makes me so proud. Long live Naija & the UK who helped mold him. pic.twitter.com/nZROupcXtE — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) March 11, 2020

Joshua also canvassed for more unity among countries that make up the commonwealth.

“I feel opportunity should be there for the taking along with hard work, dedication and perseverance, regardless of one’s background. We need to strive harder collectively in order to create unity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joshua will be defending his heavyweight titles in a fight against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on June 29, 2020.

