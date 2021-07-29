Commonwealth to support Nigeria on insecurity, climate change, others

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday Nigeria would gladly accept the Commonwealth’s offer to help the country in the ongoing efforts at tackling insecurity, climate change and other challenges.

The President stated this during a bilateral meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit holding in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari said Nigeria was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture, and tackle the country’s security challenges.

He, therefore, welcomed the offer of assistance by the Commonwealth secretary on those areas of need.

Baroness Scotland said the Commonwealth had developed programmes on agribusiness and encourage young people to get involved in climate change, criminal justice reforms, police reforms, and security.

She, therefore, invited Nigeria to take advantage of the technical assistance on the areas of challenges.

The Commonwealth secretary said since President Buhari was the Champion for Anti-Corruption in Africa, the body had developed anti-corruption benchmark tools, and would like to work with Nigeria in both public and private sectors.

She said the Commonwealth would also assist Nigeria in tackling violent extremism, and improve trade, and modalities for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

