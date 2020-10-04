Community cut off from rest of Ekiti begs Fayemi to fix damaged bridge | Ripples Nigeria

A community in Ekiti State, Oke-Ako, has sent a strong message to the state governor, Kayode Fayemi over a collapsed bridge that has cut the community off the rest of the state.

According to residents of the community, the bridge, which links the community to Ijowa Ekiti and Ikole Local Government Area to Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, collapsed about 15 months ago.

An indigene of the community who spoke to Ripples Nigeria, said communities that use the road were predominantly farmers and they had to resorted to carrying their farm produce on their heads in order to access towns to market and sell their products.

He said: “The hardship that people of these communities pass through daily is better imagined than experienced.”

According to him, the Ekiti state government under the leadership of Gov Fayemi is aware of the collapse bridge and is aware of the plight of residents of the communities but nothing has been done so far despite promises to rebuild it.

In an emotional appeal, the communities, and users of road, called on Governor Fayemi and the state government to intervene and reconstruct the bridge.

“Farmers are suffering, the aged cannot leave the villages to towns in order to access medicare, while motorists and commuters are daily subjected to hardship on the road.

“The much touted revolution in the agricultural sector will amount to nothing if farmers cannot transport their goods to the market to sell. Just as the means of livelihood of motorists and those that depend on the road for their businesses are daily lamenting the impact of the collapsed bridge”, the indigene said.

