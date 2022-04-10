Community leader, 14 others reportedly killed in fresh Kaduna crisis

At least 15 people, including a community leader have been reportedly killed in a fresh crisis in Kakura village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Residents told journalists the deceased, Isiaku Madaki, was installed as the head of the community on Saturday.

The community is predominantly occupied by the Gbagi people while a pocket of Fulani settlements are found in the village.

The gunmen, according to the residents, stormed the community in the early hours of Sunday and headed to the community leader’s residence and shot him dead.

Angered by the incident, the natives quickly mobilized and killed 14 Fulani inhabitants of the community in a reprisal attack.

