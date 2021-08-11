International
Commuters stranded as rail drivers embark on strike in Germany
A two-day strike by German train drivers plunged travel in one of Europe’s biggest economy into chaos on Wednesday as passengers scrambled to find alternatives after the industrial action was declared only a day earlier.
Reuters reported that publicly owned German rail company Deutsche Bahn was forced to cancel 75 per cent of long-distance connections in the wake of the strike in a dispute over pay, including a pandemic bonus, and predicted further cancellations and delays to regional links.
“The first effects of the strike are being felt,” said German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) head, Claus Weselsky with his members walking off the job for the first time in six years.
Weselsky called on the company to make a new offer to help end the dispute with the industrial action coming in the middle of the nation’s annual summer vacation period. School holidays are currently being held in 11 of the nation’s 16 states.
While German carrier Lufthansa deployed larger aircraft to cope with the passenger rush, long-distance bus companies reported a surge in demand with the budget Flixbus group reporting a 70-per-cent jump in bookings compared with the previous week.
Deutsche Bahn personnel manager Martin Seiler criticized the strike as “completely inappropriate and excessive,”
READ ALSO: D’Tigers walk a tightrope after losing 92-99 to Germany at Tokyo Olympics
However, Seiler indicated the company’s readiness to return to the negotiating table with the threat of the strike having been building up over months.
“Now it’s up to each other to decide together how we get out of this difficult crisis,” Seiler said.
“We also want our employees to be paid reasonably,” he said, adding that the rail company’s offer is reasonable.
The strike began on Tuesday evening as GDL members stopped running cargo trains. Cross-border services are also affected.
As the industrial action got under way, Deutsche Bahn issued a replacement timetable in a bid to cope with the passenger fallout from the strike.
Three out of four long-distance connections have already been cancelled with reports of rail personnel manning empty stations across the nation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...