Commuters stranded in Kano as Police, keke riders clash in Kano over N100 tax | Ripples Nigeria

Tricycle riders, also known as Keke, on Monday, February 22, had a confrontation with police officials at Gyadi-Gyadi court road in Kano City, Kano State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the police officers had fired shots in the air to disperse the youth who were trying to enforce a strike action declared for the tricycle operators in the state.

The genesis of the clash was reportedly due to the enforcement of the strike order by the keke riders which was violated by a section of the transporters.

Some riders had their vehicles’ windshields smashed and passengers asked to alight from the vehicles.

The youth blocked the road and burnt tyres but police intervention has restored normalcy in the area.

Reports revealed that the riders embarked on the strike due to the N100 daily tax enforced by the state government through the Kano State Roads and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) among other issues.

The riders said the action became necessary to avert what they described as extortion in the name of tax and other fines.

As a result, many commuters in the Kano metropolis were stranded on Monday morning following the commencement of the indefinite strike.

Most streets in the city have been deserted as only private cars, buses, taxis, motorcycles, and trucks are plying the roads.

A lot of commuters going to their workplaces and students going to school resorted to trekking to reach their destinations.

