Commuters stranded on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as protests over naira crunch persist (Video)

The furore generated by the naira scarcity across the country has hit Lagos-Ibadan expressway and others.

A video making the rounds on social media on Friday showed sections of Lagos-Ibadan expressway bare of vehicular movements.

A background voice in the video said: “This is Chinese. You can see motors have been stopped. No motor is allowed to pass over Magoro and Ibafo. The thing is extending to Mowe now. Guys have blocked the roads and burnt fire. This is Ibadan-Lagos expressway.”

There were also reports of riots at some places in Lagos as a result of the naira scarcity crunch.

This was in addition to public demonstrations in Ibadan, Kwara and other places, against scarcity of the naira in the country.

