Business
Companies in Nigeria pay N864.7bn tax to govt in H1, 21
Companies doing business in Nigeria paid a total sum of N864.72 billion as company income taxes in the first half of the year.
This was contained I the latest company income tax report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
This 2021 first half companies tax payment represents a 23.9 percent increase compared to the N697.71 billion in the corresponding period of H1 2020.
Company income tax are taxes paid by companies from their taxable income after expenses have been deducted.
Read also: Court bars FIRS from demanding, collecting VAT, PIT, other taxes in states
The breakdown of the figures shows that N392.65 billion was generated in Q1 2021, while N472.1 billion was recorded in Q2 2021.
Out of this payment N570.1 billion was generated as CIT locally while N236.1 billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
The balance of N58.6 billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The Nigerian government had projected N1.49 trillion from CIT, so the first half figure represents a 57.8 percent success rate so far.
