Politics
Competence, not zoning should determine next President in 2023 —Yahaya Bello
With various permutations amongst stakeholders on the emergence of the next President in the 2023 elections, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has stated the importance of competence in any potential candidate.
According to Bello, the competence of the next President should take precedence over the origin or tribe of the person.
The Governor made this call on Tuesday at a two-day national leadership summit on Peace and Security organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, in Nasarawa state, held in Lafia.
He further advocated for the mass inclusion of youths in leadership positions for the country’s future.
Read also: Arewa youths urge Yahaya Bello to vie for presidency in 2023
“The choice of who becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023 must be on the basis of who the cap fits and not the region he or she hails from”.
Bello has always been against rotational presidency as contained in an earlier statement I July.
He said: “For once let’s get Nigeria fixed. We have practised seemingly rotational presidencies since 1999 to date, let us evaluate our successes or achievements from this seeming rotational presidency between then, and now.
“Why don’t we simply go for the best? After all, we copy this democracy from America and some of the developed world, how many of these countries are practising traditional presidency? You see, we are where we are today not because we are practising rotational presidency.”
