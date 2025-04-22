Concerns as Kano residents drink, bath in muddy water believed to bear Prophet Muhammad’s footsteps (VIDEO)

Nigerians have raised concerns over an incident that happened on Monday where hundreds of people in Kano State trooped to a pool of muddy water to bathe and drink in it after locals claimed the pool bore the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad and has the ability to heal any kind of ailment.

According to the reports, the residents were alerted of the “footsteps of Prophet Muhammad” boldly inscribed on the grounds of the pool located in Hotoron Arewa, a suburb on the outskirts of Kano, and in response, the residents rushed to the pool to drink and bathe in the dirty water.

Residents who spoke to reporters who visited the scene, said the pool has become a daily pilgrimage ground, drawing people from far and near, many of whom are afflicted by strange illnesses and believe the water holds miraculous healing powers.

In a video captured at the scene of the “miracle pool”, men, women, and children are seen struggling for access to the muddy pool of water while some are seen scooping the dirty water into plastic bottles, while others drink it with cupped hands, and many more pour it over their heads in ritualistic bathes, just as others are seen rolling in the water, with some praying and prostrating and rubbing the water on different parts of their bodies.

A local resident who spoke to journalists said:

“People with strange illnesses are also trooping to the site to bathe in the water. Villagers are coming from all over, either to drink the water, collect it in plastic bottles, or bathe in it. They believe it heals.”

A journalist who captured the chaotic scene said:

“The water, believed by locals to be sacred, appears to be seeping from markings interpreted by some as the footprints of the Prophet Muhammad.

“There’s no control. Entire families are now relocating to this place. Some are bringing their sick relatives here, hoping for miracles,” he said.

