Concerns over Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘erratic’ behavior

Concerns have been expressed over the recent behavior of Genevieve Nnaji, an integral member of the Nigerian movie industry.

She became the primary source of concern on the microblogging site, Twitter after it was alleged that she was admitted into a rehabilitation center in Texas, the United States of America due to her battle with drug addiction and mental health ailment.

The clains emerged on Tuesday after the Blood Sisters actress took down every content on her Instagram platform before she unfollowed her colleagues and acquaintances on the social media page alike.

Barely 24 hours after the worrying demeanor; it was alleged that Genevieve Nnaji checked into a medical facility overseas as she has been undergoing personal trauma and depression.

Responding to the allegations, Genevieve shared a video of herself creating art on her IG page. Painting an enigmatic image on a canvas, she included the hashtag to her post, ‘mindfulness’.

Genevieve Nnaji shares a video of herself painting. pic.twitter.com/EnS2ulBOu3 — OSG (@OloriSupergal) May 11, 2022

Hours after the video debuted online, fans of the veteran actress have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to debate about her wellness, while several others have written encouraging words to help her through her personal journey.

Also, popular Nigerian hypeman, Do2dtun on his Instagram stories questioned the intention of Genevieve’s post on Instagram as he slammed her public relations personnel.

Below is a Cross-section of comments from concerned netizens as seen on Twitter, read below:

Genevieve Nnaji will always be a Queen. Quick recovery dear sis 💞 pic.twitter.com/vb0Jt9tXyf — Alex VI (@ViyVigo) May 10, 2022

Genevieve into drugs and currently going Loco got to be the saddest news I'd be reading today, I know nobody is perfect so I pray God heals her. — Prince (@AfricarnPrince) May 10, 2022

It's safe to say that Genevieve is everyone's favourite ❤

I pray she gets well soon. We all love her, an unproblematic queen. #gistlover pic.twitter.com/EpTxOoYpbb — I'm Sally (@SallyOzioma) May 10, 2022

Some of these celebrities we adore,love,look up to & set high standards for are really going through a lot behind close doors. A lot of them are depressed. Sad to hear about Genevieve's drug addiction & possible psychosis. Wishing her all the very best. We really all do Love her. — Neo_officiall (@Neo_officiall) May 10, 2022

Rare black beauty,Genevieve. How many likes for her?🖤 pic.twitter.com/KnaEqd3qzg — sophia (@90sSophie) May 11, 2022

Even if true that Genevieve Nnaji is dealing with a mental health challenge as reported by these gossip blogs, how’s that a scandal? Why are we treating the story as if something to be ashamed of? All these scrutinies because she unfollowed all accounts and deleted her photos? — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) May 11, 2022

Prayers up for Genevieve Nnaji and her loved ones 🥺🙏🏽 — Dami’ Adenuga | JC (@DAMIADENUGA) May 10, 2022

This is the latest post from Genevieve after the mental health rumours and it's obvious this is a cryptic message to everyone about someone who is on a soul searching journey. Her drawing tells a lot! I won't be surprised if she bounces back and becomes an NFT enthusiast! pic.twitter.com/LVIzpl2OAl — Personality Highlights With Julie Uche (@iamjulieuche) May 11, 2022

The majority of Nigerians are in love with bad news and feed off negative energy. I think it's because they want to see others go through what they go through. That's why handles like Gistlover have massive followings 😔😔 Wish Genevieve a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/JwALptllvM — john reuben ❁ (@iamjohnreuben) May 11, 2022

