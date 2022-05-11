Connect with us

Concerns over Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘erratic’ behavior

Genevieve Nnaji

Concerns have been expressed over the recent behavior of Genevieve Nnaji, an integral member of the Nigerian movie industry.

She became the primary source of concern on the microblogging site, Twitter after it was alleged that she was admitted into a rehabilitation center in Texas, the United States of America due to her battle with drug addiction and mental health ailment.

The clains emerged on Tuesday after the Blood Sisters actress took down every content on her Instagram platform before she unfollowed her colleagues and acquaintances on the social media page alike.

Barely 24 hours after the worrying demeanor; it was alleged that Genevieve Nnaji checked into a medical facility overseas as she has been undergoing personal trauma and depression.

Responding to the allegations, Genevieve shared a video of herself creating art on her IG page. Painting an enigmatic image on a canvas, she included the hashtag to her post, ‘mindfulness’.

Watch the video below.

Hours after the video debuted online, fans of the veteran actress have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to debate about her wellness, while several others have written encouraging words to help her through her personal journey.

Read also :Actress Genevieve Nnaji goes spiritual

Also, popular Nigerian hypeman, Do2dtun on his Instagram stories questioned the intention of Genevieve’s post on Instagram as he slammed her public relations personnel.

His post reads:

Below is a Cross-section of comments from concerned netizens as seen on Twitter, read below:

