Concert survivors sue Travis Scott, Drake over Astroworld festival tragedy

American rapper Travis Scott alongside Canadian rapper Drake have both been sued by concert survivors for “inciting mayhem” after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during a Texas concert, the law firm confirmed on Sunday.

Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed “one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.”

The plaintiff is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those “severely injured” at the concert on the night of November 5.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston’s NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

Also, officials revealed that a 14-year-old boy was among the victims, and narcotics bureau agents are involved amid reports that a security guard may have been injected with drugs as the chaos unfolded.

Scott, Live Nation and concert promoter Scoremore are defendants in a suit seeking $1 million in damages for Manuel Souza. That suit claims Souza “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.”

The rappers Scott and Drake are yet to comment on the lawsuit.

