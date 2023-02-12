Confed Cup: Rivers Utd begin group campaign with defeat at Diables Noirs

Rivers United lost 3-0 against the Congolese team Diables Noirs in a CAF Confederation Cup Group B matchup in Brazzaville on Sunday.

All three goals were scored by the hosts in the opening period.

Carla Wunda gave Diable Noirs the lead in the 30th minute before Jaures Ngombe doubled the advantage just about two minutes later.

Domi Massoumou then scored from the penalty spot eight minutes before halftime to give the Congolese a 3-0 lead.

When Ebube Duru missed the penalty kick at the 57-minute mark, Rivers United lost the opportunity to cut the gap.

Another Group B match ended in a 0-0 tie in Abidjan between ASEC Mimosa and DC Motema Pembe.

Rivers United will play ASEC Mimosa in their next match billed for next Sunday.

