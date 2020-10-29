Confident Okonjo-Iweala unperturbed by US opposition in quest for WTO’s top job

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Thursday, expressed optimism that would become the first female director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) despite the United States opposition to her candidacy.

The US on Wednesday rejected Okonjo-Iweala as consensus candidate for the position vacated in August by Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo, and instead declared its preference for the South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee.

The ex-minister, who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle, said she was humbled after she was declared the candidate with the largest votes amongst the 164 member states of WTO.

She wrote: “Happy for the success and continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members and most likely to attract consensus.

“We move on to the next step on November 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”

The WTO ambassadors led by New Zealand’s Ambassador, David Walker, had on Wednesday proposed Okonjo-Iweala as the best candidate for the organisation’s top job.

