Confirmed! 18 APC governors to welcome Matawalle into party on Tuesday

All is set for the final phase of the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with no fewer than 18 governors from the party expected to receive him on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement on Monday in Gusau, by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the organising ceremony and the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who disclosed that apart from the governors, other top party stalwarts will be in the state to receive Matawalle and his supporters into the APC.

There had been speculations over Matawalle’s defection to the APC, as different aides of the governor and President Muhammadu Buhari gave hints of the movement.

In the statement, Dosara said “the Progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor Mala-Buni of Yobe State”

READ ALSO: Gov Matawalle to join APC Tuesday – Aide

“We are also expecting all our national assembly members as well as state legislators to declare their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC during the occasion.

“Similarly, all the 14 local government caretaker committee chairmen who just finished their tenure, council members and teeming supporters will join the hundreds of thousands of the Matawalle loyalists, friends and supporters in our movement to our new party, the APC.’’

According to Dosara, the event which is considered a historic one in the state, will further unite politicians and strengthen the APC in the state.

By Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions