Confirmed covid-19 cases top 14m globally –WHO

Fresh figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday confirmed that COVID-19 cases around the world have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000.

This came after the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed in a statement on Friday that a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 237,743 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus caseload topped one million, with the United States and Brazil the only other nations with more infections.

This came after the United States of America on Thursday set a depressing new daily record for Coronavirus again, with reports of over 77,000 new case and 969 new deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The rise is the highest since June 10, and experts warn that cases could soon top 100,000 as states like Texas and Florida have recorded over 12,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

