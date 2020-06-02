CONFIRMED: Dead NDDC director tested positive for COVID-19

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Tuesday that its late acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Etang, tested positive for COVID-19.

The NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the state’s Ministry of Health confirmed to the commission that the late director died of complications arising from COVID-19.

He added that the commission released the information to the public after getting a clearance from the deceased’s family.

The NDDC headquarters was shut down last week following the director’s death.

Odili said: “The family has authorised the Commission to announce that the late Executive Director tested positive for COVID-19.

“The ministry has, therefore, directed the Commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, while seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased.

“During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive Director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the Commission.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our Executive Director Finance and Administration, Elder lbanga Bassey Etang.”

