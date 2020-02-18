Conflicting tales as Amaechi’s CSO dies in Kaduna, hours after reported attack

More questions have been raised, than have been answered over the death of Mr. Tony Iwelu, the Chief Security Officer to the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

Iwelu reportedly died on Monday morning from an electric shock from a shower hose in his hotel room in Kaduna State.

He was in the state with the minister who went to felicitate with Governor Nasiru Elrufai on his birthday.

The death of the minister’s aide, who was a senior intelligence officer was said to have been confirmed by Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the Department of State Security (DSS) on Tuesday.

However, independent sources under condition of anonymity have claimed that Iwelu died from gunshot wounds sustained during an attack on the minister.

The announcement of his death comes hours after reports that the minister and his convoy were attacked at a train station in Kaduna, by a group of bandits.

Amaechi had denied the report, describing it as fake news.

But a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Aisha Yesufu had countered his claim, and called him a liar, when she stated that her family members were at the train station, and identified Amaechi as one of those seen fleeing the scene of attack.

Amaechi in reply, insisted that he was not attacked, insinuating that Yesufu was the one lying.

