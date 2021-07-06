Confusion as fire erupts in building during TB Joshua’s candle night procession

There was confusion on Monday night when a fire erupted in a building inside the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, as the candle night procession, which was part of the weeklong funeral ceremony of the late founder of the church, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, got underway.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the fire, which was noticed at about 11 p.m., affected a building that housed a store in the premises, some metres away from the main auditorium of the church.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, the witness said it was caused by an electric spark.

However, according to the witness, as of midnight, the fire had been largely contained by a crowd of worshippers who used containers to scoop water from near the church and dashed to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service were said to have arrived at about 12:15 a.m.

Prophet Joshua’s weeklong funeral ceremony began on July 5 with a candlelight procession at the church’s prayer mountain in Ikotun, Lagos.

Other activities lined up for the ceremony include a tribute service on July 6 and 7, lying-in-state on July 8, laying to rest and internment on July 9, and a thanksgiving service on July 11

Ripples Nigeria reported that the popular televangelist died on June 5, a few days before his 58th birthday.

