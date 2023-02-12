Politics
Confusion as Onwumere denies writing petition to CAN on Obi’s alleged donation
Frank Onwumere, the man allegedly behind the petition on the purported N2 billion gift to churches by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the controversy.
In the petition which appeared on social media during the week, the author had asked the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to explain how the funds were disbursed to churches in the country.
He added that funds were given to the churches to mobilise votes for Obi in this month’s election.
CAN had since promised to investigate the claim.
However, in a statement issued on Sunday night, Onwumere denied writing the petition in question.
READ ALSO: CAN to investigate claim on Peter Obi’s N2bn gift to churches
He said: “My attention has been drawn to a petition with the above subject matter purportedly written by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of Dominion Center International.
“I wish to use this medium to inform the public, my associates, friends and family, that I, Hon. Pastor Frank Onwumere, did not author the said petition and did not authorise anybody to do so on my behalf.
“I am not a member of Dominion Centre International and have never had any relationship with the organisation. The author of the petition is not known to me.
“Please be assured that it is not in my character to malign any person or institution, let alone revered religious bodies.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...