Confusion as Onwumere denies writing petition to CAN on Obi’s alleged donation

Frank Onwumere, the man allegedly behind the petition on the purported N2 billion gift to churches by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the controversy.

In the petition which appeared on social media during the week, the author had asked the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to explain how the funds were disbursed to churches in the country.

He added that funds were given to the churches to mobilise votes for Obi in this month’s election.

CAN had since promised to investigate the claim.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday night, Onwumere denied writing the petition in question.

READ ALSO: CAN to investigate claim on Peter Obi’s N2bn gift to churches

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a petition with the above subject matter purportedly written by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of Dominion Center International.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the public, my associates, friends and family, that I, Hon. Pastor Frank Onwumere, did not author the said petition and did not authorise anybody to do so on my behalf.

“I am not a member of Dominion Centre International and have never had any relationship with the organisation. The author of the petition is not known to me.

“Please be assured that it is not in my character to malign any person or institution, let alone revered religious bodies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now