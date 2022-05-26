Confusion as PDP produces two governorship candidates in Ogun

Two governorship candidates emerged in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship after two factions held parallel primaries on Thursday.

While a faction of the party held the election at the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the other faction voted at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) also in Abeokuta.

The election which took place at the NUJ Secretariat and presided over by Hon. Abayomi Daniel produced Hon. Segun Sowunmi as the party’s governorship candidate.

In the second election supervised by Akase Sorkaa, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu emerged as the PDP candidate in the state.

Both candidates have separately delivered acceptance speeches and expressed satisfaction at the peaceful conduct of the elections.

