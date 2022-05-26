Politics
Confusion as PDP produces two governorship candidates in Ogun
Two governorship candidates emerged in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship after two factions held parallel primaries on Thursday.
While a faction of the party held the election at the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the other faction voted at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) also in Abeokuta.
The election which took place at the NUJ Secretariat and presided over by Hon. Abayomi Daniel produced Hon. Segun Sowunmi as the party’s governorship candidate.
READ ALSO: Court dismisses former Ogun PDP chairman’s bid to nullify suspension
In the second election supervised by Akase Sorkaa, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu emerged as the PDP candidate in the state.
Both candidates have separately delivered acceptance speeches and expressed satisfaction at the peaceful conduct of the elections.
