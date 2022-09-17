Confusion in ADC, as Interim leadership overrules expulsion of Kachikwu, others

There seems to be confusion within the ranks of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as different sets of people are claiming leadership of the party, and issuing different proclamations.

This is as an interim leadership of the party on Saturday, overruled the expulsion of its presidential candidate and some other key national leaders as announced by the National Chairman of the party, Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

The new development was announced by the interim National Chairman of the Party, Patricia Akwashiki, in a statement on Saturday.

Details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now