Confusion in APC as Senate caucus denies endorsing Adamu for National Chairman post

The race for the National Chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took another twist as the Senate Caucus has refuted media reports over endorsing Abdullahi Adamu Abdullahi the post.

Sen Ajibola Basiru, the Chairman, Senate Committtee on Media and Public Affairs, made this known during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Three senators; Abdullahi Adamu, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are contesting for the APC national chairman in the March 26 national convention.

Nonetheless, reports within the party ranks intimated that Adamu is the preferred candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his statement, Basiru clarified that the Senate Caucus had not adopted any candidate for the position.

“I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“I will be very happy if any of them emerges as the APC national chairman on Saturday.The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race,” he said.

