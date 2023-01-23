Confusion in Bauchi as APC rally ends abruptly, Buhari leaves in annoyance

The Presidential campaign flag off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi ended in confusion as the President, Muhammadu Buhari could not speak to the crowd due to system failure.

Buhari was at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa Memorial Stadium, Bauchi on Monday for the presidential campaign flag off but a faulty sound system disrupted the campaign

The electricity supply at the stadium went off shortly after the National Chairman of the APC, Sen Abdullahi Adamu alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

Following the situation, President, Buhari who was present at the rally, had to leave immediately with his entourage without delivering his speech.

The President who was visibly angry, joined the National Chairman of the party to present the party’s flag to the gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar.

Political urchins had a field day as they vandalized facilities at the stadium carting them away while the security operatives looked on helpless and could not stop the urchins.

Read also:2023: APC campaign dismisses report on Yahaya Bello’s withdrawal from team

Buhari had arrived Bauchi to lead the APC presidential and governorship campaign rally as the aircraft conveying him and his delegation touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa airport, Bauchi around 10:20 am.

He was received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who is the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and his opponent in the March 11 governorship election, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the airport to receive the President were the APC party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Andy Ubah, Governors of Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni, respectively.

The President had proceeded to the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, for a courtesy visit and thereafter headed to the Sir Tafawa Balewa stadium, venue for campaign rally.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now